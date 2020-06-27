Local dry gin ‘ogogoro’ can’t prevent COVID-19, says Ekiti Deputy Governor

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has dismissed claims in some quarters that drinking local gin popularly known as ogogoro or local herbs can prevent Coronavirus.

Egbeyemi urged residents of the state to adhere strictly with COVID-19 protocols, personal hygiene and always clean their environment so as not to fall victims to diseases.

The Deputy Governor who made remarks on Saturday while monitoring the June edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Ido/Osi Local Government also frowned against abandonment of face masks by many residents since the lockdown was relaxed in the state

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi was joined during the exercise by the Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi; Chairman of Ido/Osi Local Government, Mr. Ayodimeji Adeola and other senior government functionaries.

Egbeyemi, who stopped over at Ayetoro, Usi and Ido to enlighten residents on COVID-19, enjoined them to always wear their face masks, wash their hands regularly avoid crowded areas and observe social distancing so as not to fall victims of the disease.

The state number two citizen said it was curious and unfortunate for some individuals, especially the youths, to believe that drinking Ogogoro can prevent COVID-19 maintaining that only obedience to the rules can prevent same.

Describing the belief that ogogoro can prevent COVID-19 as a fallacy, Egbeyemi urged residents to cooperate with the Dr. Kayode Fayemi administration to defeat the disease and ensure a healthy populace in Ekiti.

Egbeyemi who advised youths against indulging in drug abuse also charged them to always deploy their energy to participation in the monthly environmental sanitation as a form of community service.

He said: “COVID-19 is real and we have heard about many people it has killed including very distinguished and prominent Nigerians who contracted the disease but didn’t survive it.

“Let’s follow COVID-19 rules and protocols of regular hand washing, wearing of face masks, avoiding crowds and observance of physical and social distancing.

“Drinking ogogoro or local herbs can’t prevent COVID-19, having such belief is a fallacy. Let’s us obey all the rules including wearing face masks which many people have abandoned since the lockdown was relaxed, it is for our own good.”

He commended the youths of Usi who used the period to engage in rehabilitation of a major community road urging the council chairman to assist in construction of the road.

Speaking on his assessment of the exercise, Egbeyemi said there was improvement in Ido, the council headquarters unlike previous months urging residents to sustain the tempo.

The Deputy Governor condemned the attitude of commercial motorcyclists in Ado, the state capital, some of whom still defy the restriction warning that punitive actions would be taken against them in subsequent exercises.

Some commercial motorcyclists met on the roads were turned back while residents engaging in buying and selling were forced to close shop till after the exercise.

Towns visited by the Deputy Governor’s monitoring team included Osi, Igbole, Ido, Usi, Ayetoro, Ora, Aaye and Ifaki.

