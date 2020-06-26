Traders see European gasoline cracks spike demand for cheaper Nigerian crude

A sharp improvement to European gasoline cracks could soon lead to an uptick in demand for Nigerian crude, traders said, but differentials remained steady on high storage and mostly bad margins.

Increased mobility helped send European gasoline cracks higher and provided a boost to sellers of Nigerian oil.

Still, sold prices for lighter Nigerian crude grades Qua Iboe and Bonny Light have yet to exceed around dated Brent plus a dollar in recent days, as European gasoline stocks have slipped but remain near all-time highs.

Raised official selling prices by about $1.30 for these grades in July compared to June are realistic, according to one trader, though the destocking in Europe may take a while before new demand can kick in.

A tender from Taiwan’s CPC for sweet crude was likely awarded to a shipment of WTI Midland oil and not West African, but traders awaited results for Thai oil refiner IRPC which also issued a tender for sweet crude valid until Wednesday.

RELATED NEWS

U.S. petroleum refiners are dealing with the problem of excess fuel stocks by only slowly ramping up their crude processing, even as lockdowns are eased and fuel consumption recovers.