NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 7.0% on Thursday, saying the easing measures it had adopted since the onset of the coronavirus crisis in March were having the intended effect.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Catherine Evans

