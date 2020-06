President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

This was announced during the ongoing National Executive Committee meeting of the party at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari had on Wednesday backed Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman of the party.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...