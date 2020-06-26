Gap stock soars after Kanye West touts collaboration with his fashion brand Yeezy

Shares of Gap soared by about 39% Friday morning.

In a tweet on Friday, Kanye West shared a photo of clothing being taken out of bag that says “developed by Yeezy and GAP.”

Gap has been struggling to resonate with customers and the pandemic dealt it another blow.

Gap shares soared Friday morning after Kanye West shared a photo that touted his collaboration with the retailer.

Shares were up by about 39% early Friday. The move added more than $1.4 billion to Gap’s market cap of $3.8 billion.

Gap said West is developing a clothing line for men, women and kids that will be sold in its stores and online. The retailer said in a news release that the items from his fashion brand, Yeezy, will be made up of “modern, elevated basics” sold at “accessible price points.”

The retailer said the Yeezy Gap line will debut in 2021.

Gap did not disclose terms of the deal, but said Yeezy will receive royalties and may receive equity depending on its sales. West is the sole owner of the fashion brand.

The fashion partnership may seem like an unlikely one for some industry-watchers, but may have a familiar ring for West’s music fans. He referred to his time working at a Gap store as a teen in the lyrics of “Spaceship,” on his 2004 College Dropout album.

Gap said West’s previous experience has come full circle.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, the company’s global head of brand, said in a news release.

In a tweet on Friday, West included a photo of clothing being taken out of bag that says “developed by Yeezy and GAP.” He included the hashtag #WESTDAYEVER. The tweet was previously reported by Complex.

Gap has been struggling to resonate with customers and the coronavirus pandemic dealt it another blow. Sales at Gap’s namesake brand were down 50% in the first quarter, which ended May 2. The company, which has skipped rent payments during the pandemic, has been sued by mall owner Simon Property Group.

