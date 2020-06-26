BREAKING: Obaseki emerges Edo PDP candidate

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The Party made this known on Thursday at its primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia International Stadium Benin City.

At the election today was Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, amongst other party executives and delegates.

The governor’s Senior Special Adviser on New Media, Jack Obinyan, said via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote, “In case you haven’t heard, @GovernorObaseki is returned unopposed, emerges as the flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig ahead of September 19, 2020 Gubernatorial Elections.”

Also, Obaseki wrote on Facebook, “I appreciate former contenders in the election; Engr Gideon Ikhine, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Mr Kenneth Imasuagbon, who stepped down and declared their support for me.”

