Tension rises in Yoruba states as Fulani Militant Herdsmen Attack farmers, invade farmlands, Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows

Heavily armed Fulani herdsmen chased away some local farmers in Alagbaka extension area of Ondo State after destroying their farmlands.

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps”, disclosed in an interview on Tuesday.

Adeleye revealed that over eight separate farmlands with crops such as maize and cassava were destroyed by the Fulani herdsmen.

“On seeing the owners of the affected farmlands, the heavily armed herders attempted to kill them but the farmers ran for their dear lives,” he said.

The Amotekun Corps got wind of the incident following the reports made by the helpless farmers.

He noted that the Corps, in a joint security network with the Agro-Rangers of the NSCDC, immediately swung into action by visiting the area.

Adeleye added that the herdsmen, upon seeing the security agencies, immediately launched an attack but were overpowered, and took to their heels.

He, however, disclosed that no fewer than 42 cows belonging to the herdsmen were later seized by the Corps.

While decrying the level of destruction to the farmlands, Adeleye vowed that the herdsmen would be made to pay for the crops destroyed and subsequently face prosecution.

One of the farmers, Olawale Aluko, lamented how the armed herdsmen had been destroying their crops. Aluko called for help to stop the incessant attacks and harassment.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...