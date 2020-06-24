Request for position papers and comments from stakeholders on Lagos state power sector reform law 2018

Access to reliable and affordable electricity is critical for economic growth, social development and indeed for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Enabling electricity regulations are key requirements to achieving access to reliable electricity.

In Nigeria, electricity regulation is on the concurrent list of the Constitution which gives the Federal and State Governments the authority to make laws that would improve electricity supply. The Constitution permits States to make laws with respect to electricity and the establishment in that state, of electric power stations; the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to areas not covered by a national grid system within that state, and the establishment of any authority for the promotion and management of electric power stations established by the State.

The Federal government has taken the lead by enacting the Electric Sector Power Reform

Act, 2005 (ESPRA)and the Establishment of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) which are expected to issue and enforce regulations to develop the sector, but Lagos State has not adequately reaped the expected benefits of the various regulations.

The Lagos State Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources has the mandate to develop sustainable energy strategies, policies and to promote an enabling environment to attract investments into the energy sector in the State. In 2018, the Ministry through the Lagos House of Assembly enacted the Lagos State Power Sector Reform Law to support the development of the electricity sector in Lagos.

Thus the Ministry is in the process of reviewing this Law to drive investments into the energy sector in the State, and to ensure that all Lagosians have access to reliable energy.

To this end. we hereby invite relevant stakeholders and the general public to submit position papers and comments stating the desired reviews and the implications of such reviews to improved access to reliable electricity in Lagos. In addition, stakeholders are requested to share any other relevant electricity sector policies that would promote sustainable electricity access in the State.

Submissions must be made on or before July 3rd 2020 to the following email addresses: memr@lagosstate.gov.ng, Iseriki@lagosstate.gov.ng, williams.ololade@lagosstate.gov.ng, and uojemeni@lagosstate.gov.ng.

A public hearing will be scheduled shortly after receipt of the submissions, and interested stakeholders will be required to register to attend.

Olalere Odusote

Honourable Commissioner

Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources

Block 6, The Secretariat

Alausa, Ikeja

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...