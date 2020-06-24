Oyo state govt shifts school resumption dates

Oyo State Government has modified the resumption of schools earlier slated for June 29.

Accordingly to the new arrangement, only teachers are to resume on June 29th and terminal students will resume a week later.

The government had earlier directed all terminal classes, including Primary Six, Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School Three (SSS3) to resume on June 29, ahead of preparations for their various exams.

Top government source hinted that the change in plans became imperative in view of the latest expert report, which indicated the non-readiness of schools in terms of meeting the various government protocols.

A statement issued by Governor Seyi Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye and experts from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) had been going round the schools to determine compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols put in place by the schools.

The government said on Tuesday it has spent N2.779 billion in the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus.

It said the N378 million cash raised from willing donors, including individuals and corporate donors, is still intact in the dedicated accounts.

It, however, said the expenditures so far were from the state coffers.

The government gave the update through the State Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo while addressing reporters at the Governor’s Office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to Ojo, N900 million was spent on palliatives and seedlings for affected farmers and about N370milion was spent on the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo.

Additionally, the commissioner, who was flanked by Adisa, said N453 million has been spent on security and securing the state borders against COVID-19, N156 million to be paid to health workers, including volunteers and medical and health workers as allowances.

