Investigate Mudashiru Obasa now over misuse of Lagos public funds, Group tell EFCC

Members of the Civil Society Network against Corruption (CISNAC), yesterday, stormed the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to submit a petition against the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over alleged mismanagement of funds.

Sources tell Naija247news that there have been several allegations of corruption against the speaker of the state House of Assembly.

The House, however, set up a fact-finding panel comprising its members to investigate the speaker.

The committee summoned Obasa and at the end the lawmakers cleared him of all charges of corruption, describing the allegations as “frivolous and unfounded”.

But CISNAC argued that the House could not be a judge in its own case, adding that the committee was a “kangaroo” and that there was a conspiracy to sweep the allegations under the carpet.

Members of the network carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Lagos Assembly must be free”, “We Demand EFCC investigation,” among others.

Coordinator of CISNAC Comrade Shina Odugbemi who delivered the four-page petition to the EFCC Zonal Head, ACP Mohammed Rabo, said while the speaker remained innocent of the allegations until proven guilty by a competent court of law, the agency of the government in charge of corruption and economic crimes should have carried out the investigations.

Responding, Rabo assured that the commission would investigate the allegations contained in the petition.

