EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition Crumbles As President Buhari Recognises Giadom As Party’s Acting National Chairman

Former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambition to become Nigeria’s President has practically crashed to the ground after President Muhammadu Buhari rejected former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, to support Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, SaharaReporters can confidently report.

Tinubu, a two-term governor of Lagos State, had been courting President Buhari and the cabal — a group of power brokers at the Aso Rock Villa led by late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari — with the hope of clinging the APC Presidential ticket come 2023.

Tinubu had strategically imposed his loyalist, Oshiomhole, a former labour movement leader in Nigeria, as APC Chairman hoping that he will pave the way for him to obtain the APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu had also convinced himself that by surrendering his loyalty to President Buhari and the cabal he would be able to curry the favour of the Northern parts of Nigeria for his presidential ambition.

Bola Tinubu

However, Tinubu’s hope of becoming the President was absolutely dashed on Wednesday as Buhari rejected the Tinubu-Oshiomole political structure in the APC.

In a derisive statement issued via Twitter on Wednesday, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, said, “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law was on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our governors and leaders of the National Assembly.”

SaharaReporters exclusively gathered that on Tuesday, Tinubu made frantic efforts to visit President Buhari at the Aso Villa without luck.

Sources said Tinubu called the President on phone through the President’s Personal Secretary, Yusuf ‘Tunde’ Sabiu, in order to book an appointment to see the President.

A source claimed that a jet was revving at the Lagos airport to convey the “National Leader” to Abuja at the time.

However, Yusuf did not allow the telephone conversation between Buhari and Tinubu to happen, making it impossible for the former Lagos State governor to travel to Abuja to see the President.

The root of the divide within the APC is about the party’s choice of candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

SaharaReporters sources revealed that Plateau State governor, Simon Lalung, Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as well as Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, all belong to a common bloc that has sworn to embarrass and ridicule Tinubu’s presidential ambition and bury it permanently.

These politicians have teamed up with the Northern elite, who are close allies of President Buhari such as Mamman Daura, the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Lawal Shuaibu, Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, former Minister of External Affairs, Baba Gana Kinigbe, Isa Funtua and Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe governor, just to mention a few.

Also, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State is opposed to Tinubu’s emergence as the APC presidential candidate.

Sources say the political attack on Tinubu is aimed to first strip him of his national influence, after which his political influence would also be decimated in Lagos State, his perceived stronghold in a fashion similar to Senator Bukola Saraki’s dethronement in Kwara known by the name “Otoge”, which in Yoruba simply means “Enough is Enough”.

Unfortunately, only a few people like Lagos State governor, Jide Sanwoolu, Tinubu’s cousin, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, and Senator Omo Agege still support him.

Tinubu had decisively battled anybody opposed to his presidential ambition or, who shows interest in the 2023 presidency.

Recently, Rauf Aregbesola, a close ally of Tinubu and a minister in the Buhari regime, lost favour with Tinubu after information filtered that Aregbosola could contest the 2023 presidential election as a Vice Presidential candidate to an unnamed politician.

Tinubu immediately disbanded Aregbesola’s groups in Lagos State, boasting that the former Osun governor was his boy and that the Lagos structure remains undivided.

Tinubu and Oshiomhole had also forced their way through to impose Abiola Ajimobi as Deputy Chairman, South West of APC.

However, Ajmobi has taken ill and remains in a coma at a Lagos hospital.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how Ajimobi’s health is failing him despite a series of medical treatments applied to save his life.

This development is coming on the heels of the bitter division that is mounting up even in the Lagos APC, Tinubu’s stronghold.

Sources informed SaharaReporters that the deceased Lagos Senator, Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo also known as “Peperrito”, was plunged into severe health challenges, leading to his death because Tinubu turned his back on him, placing more value on Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

SaharaReporters had exclusively done series of investigative reports on the financial scandal of Obasa.

However, Obasa remains a strong ally of Tinubu.

The hope continues to dim by the day for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

