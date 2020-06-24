Edo2020: Ize-Iyamu will defeat Obaseki come September 19, Azebamwan boasts

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that God and Edo electorate will make its standard bearer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governor of the state.

The party said Ize-Iyamu would emerge victorious on September 19 and take over from Governor Godwin Obaseki on November 12.

A statement by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, said: “The earlier the members and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) realise that the governorship battle is already lost and won, the better for them.

Obaseki and his co-travellers in the PDP should stop deluding themselves, because Ize-Iyamu, by God’s grace, will be Edo governor this year. Edo people have unanimously stated loud and clear that they have had enough of the last four years of misfortune and misgovernance.

“Not only do Edo people deserve better, they have better choices from the array of fantastic brains that God has endowed them with and they will massively vote for Ize-Iyamu on September 19.”

Members of the executive of APC in Ugboko Niro Ward 5, Edo state, where Ize-Iyamu registered, have authenticated his membership of the party and they are backing him to emerge victorious as the party’s candidate in this year’s governorship election.

The Chairman of the ward, Matthew Ogbebor, who led other members of the executive on a solidarity visit in Benin to Edo APC’s governorship candidate after his Monday’s victory, dismissed speculations that Ize-Iyamu failed to complete his registration at the ward level.

Ize-Iyamu praised members of the executive of the ward for insisting on the truth, despite pressure and intimidation from some persons seeking to cause confusion in the party.

