Edo/Ondo polls: INEC will respect court orders – Yakubu

Ahead of the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections slated for 19th September 2020 and 10th October 2020, respectively, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will obey all court orders and judgements in respect of the elections.

The National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this at the end of the commission’s management meeting yesterday.

“Political parties should note that the organisation and scheduling of various activities and processes leading to the conduct of elections are complex and involve extensive and careful planning and any disruption of these processes comes at a huge cost to the nation.

“The spate and tenor of pre-election litigations and the conflicting orders emanating therefrom can harm the smooth conduct of primaries and the upcoming elections.

“The commission is closely monitoring the cases arising from the administration of political parties, the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates.

“This notwithstanding, the commission restates its avowed commitment to continue to obey all orders and judgements from properly constituted courts in accordance with the rule of law,” Okoye said.

