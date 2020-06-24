Buhari endorses Giadom as APC acting national chairman – Shehu Garba

Shehu Garba, spokesperson of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said his principal has received “convincing” advice that Victor Giadom is legally the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman,” Buhari spokesman, Garba Shehu, tweeted.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter,” he added.

Huhuonline.com gathered that the implication here is that the fate of Adams Oshiomole led of faction in the All Peoples Congress is sealed and all activities undertaken by this faction are null and void, meaning at this moment the party has no gubernatorial candidate in Edo State.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...