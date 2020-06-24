APC may not have guber candidate in Ondo as INEC rejects primary election notice

As the leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gets messier, the party may be unable to field a candidate for the governorship election in Ondo state scheduled for October 10, 2020.

The Independent National Electoral Commission rejected the party’s notice of governorship primary for Ondo state.

The party notified INEC that it has fixed July 20, 2020 for its primary election in the State and invited the Commission to monitor the primary as required by law. However, the letter with Ref. No. APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/020/013 dated June 17, 2020 was signed by the Ag. National Secretary of the party, Arc. Waziri Bulama.

INEC said that was contrary to the commission’s guidelines, which require that such notice should be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the political party.

The commission conveyed its position to the APC in a letter dated June 22, 2020, and signed its Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The letter marked INEC/DEPIM/APC/522/T.3 with the title “Re: Notice of conduct of primaries” was addressed to the party’s national chairman.

In rejecting the notice, INEC asked the APC to issue a fresh notice that will comply with its guidelines. The letter read, “Please refer to your letter with reference APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/020/013 which was received by the Commission on June 18, 2020.

“The commission notes that your notice scheduling the conduct of APC Ondo State governorship primary on July 20, 2020, was signed by only the acting national secretary.

“This is contrary to the provision of Article 4.4 of the commission’s regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries which requires that such notices shall be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the political party.

“Accordingly, your party is advised to issue an appropriate notice for the conduct of its Ondo State governorship primary in line with relevant provisions of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries.”

