Akeredolu plotting with Assembly to impeach me, Ondo deputy governor alleges

By
Gbenga Samson
-
0
0

Deputy Governor of Ondo State Agboola Ajayi, yesterday, raised an alarm that members of the state House of Assembly were being induced to impeach him.

Ajayi, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu wanted to impeach him through illegal and unconstitutional means.

Through his Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, the deputy governor said his defection to PDP was not a crime so he should not be impeached because of that.

He said his defection was in line with Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution. Reacting, Akeredolu faulted the deputy governor’s claim.

Speaking through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation Donald Ojogo, the governor wondered why he would want to impeach his deputy governor.

“This is the height of perfidy; another pernicious warp from an intellectually challenged and treacherous personality.

“Knowledge cannot be procured, but only be acquired. For anyone to aver that lawmakers have been financially induced is a gross display of emptiness.

“It becomes more laughable when such comes from someone who had boasted about having majority members in the assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has relieved Mr Allen Sowore, the media aide of the deputy governor, of his appointment.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram
SHARE
Previous articleInvestigate Mudashiru Obasa now over misuse of Lagos public funds, Group tell EFCC
Gbenga Samson
http://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.