Akeredolu plotting with Assembly to impeach me, Ondo deputy governor alleges

Deputy Governor of Ondo State Agboola Ajayi, yesterday, raised an alarm that members of the state House of Assembly were being induced to impeach him.

Ajayi, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu wanted to impeach him through illegal and unconstitutional means.

Through his Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, the deputy governor said his defection to PDP was not a crime so he should not be impeached because of that.

He said his defection was in line with Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution. Reacting, Akeredolu faulted the deputy governor’s claim.

Speaking through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation Donald Ojogo, the governor wondered why he would want to impeach his deputy governor.

“This is the height of perfidy; another pernicious warp from an intellectually challenged and treacherous personality.

“Knowledge cannot be procured, but only be acquired. For anyone to aver that lawmakers have been financially induced is a gross display of emptiness.

“It becomes more laughable when such comes from someone who had boasted about having majority members in the assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has relieved Mr Allen Sowore, the media aide of the deputy governor, of his appointment.

