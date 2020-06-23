Ondo 2020: No Room for imposition of candidate in PDP- Secondus

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has assured party members in Ondo State there would be no imposition of candidate for the October governorship polls.

Secondus said the presence of the National Working Committee(NWC) in the State was not an endorsement for any particular candidate but for the generality of the people.

Secondus spoke in Akure when he led the PDP NWC to formally receive Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi, who resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress on Sunday.

Some PDP Governors scheduled to attend the event were absent and the did not send any representatives.

He said the only way to ensure victory for the party in Ondo and Edo was to organise free and fair primaries as well as for all party members to work together after the primaries.

Secondus warned Commissioner of Police, Salami Bolaji, not to interfere in the affairs of Ondo politics.

The PDP National Chairman vowed to take the issue of the Ondo CP alterations with the Deputy Governor up to the national level.

He said the country would be worse off if security agencies and a rank of a Commissioner are now participating in politics.

According to him: “We want to advise our security agencies that enough is enough. They should be at their duty post to make sure every one is secure. We warn the Commissioner. He cannot make a choice for the Deputy Governor. He cannot stop him from displaying his rights.

“The Deputy Governor will bring value and lot of other supporters that will make the difference. We can reclaim Ondo State. This state is ready to be reclaim to the PDP so that the people can have good governance.”

Former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said Ondo and Edo are ready to be harvested into the PDP fold but the party must be prepared to fight for it.

The Ondo Deputy Governor said Saturday’s event exposed showed that the CP was planted to rig election in Ondo State.

“We are calling on the IGP to send out the present Ondo CP. We will continue to make noise. The victory will be ours in Ondo. I am back to my home. I came back as Deputy Governor to add value to the party. I am one of the foundation member of this party. I know the rules of the PDP. I will adhere to the party’s constitution. If I want to contest elections, it is the people that will vote.

“I will not ask for any favour that is not in line with the PDP’s constitution. Our exit from the APC will give PDP victory in Ondo State. The PDP of today is better than yesterday. We have come to add value to the PDP. We are prepared to face any intimidation.”

