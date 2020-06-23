Court frees detained Imo PDP new media DG

An Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri, the state capital, on Monday, granted bail to Comrade Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, the detained Director-General, Imo PDP New Media

Nwaogwugwu was arrested and detained by the Department of State Security (DSS) on May 28 on allegations of defaming the person of Senator Hope Uzodinma via his posts made on facebook.

His counsel, Chief Mike Ahamba SAN, had filed an application praying the court to grant him bail on the grounds that the charges and offences for which he was arrested, detained and arraigned by the DSS and the Owerri Magistrate Court were all nullity.

The government, represented by Barrister K. C Nwokorie on behalf of the Imo Attorney General, had opposed the bail application, after which the court gave its ruling.

In his ruling, Justice I. G. Chujwunyere, held it did not see any exceptional circumstances for the court not to exercise its judicial discretion to grant bail to the applicant, especially when the offences, for which Nwogwugwu was charged, were bailable at the discretion of the court.

The Court therefore granted him bail with N500,000 with two sureties who must show evidence of land ownership, payment of two years tax clearance and to swear to an affidavit of means.

Chairman of the party, Sir Martin Ejiogu, thanked the Imo Judiciary for standing up for democracy and justice.

He also thanked Imo PDP leaders and members, as well as all Imo people, for their support all through the period Nwaogwugwu was in detention, assuring them that Imthe party will remain law-abiding and peace-loving.

