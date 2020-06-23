BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 jumps to 20,919

HILDEN, GERMANY - MARCH 11: An employee of German biotech company Qiagen demonstrates the use of the Qiagen QIAstat-Dx testing device for infectious diseases at the Qiagen plant on March 11, 2020 in Hilden, Germany. Qiagen has modified the device for testing fluid samples for coronavirus infection and Qiagen is seeking to deliver it to hospitals, clinics and doctors across Europe. Germany has registered approximately 1,200 cases of coronavirus infection and recently reported its first two deaths. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)
Nigeria has recorded 675 new cases of the Coronavirus
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now 20,919, with 7,109 persons discharged.
The breakdown of figures recorded according to states is as follows:
Lagos-288 Oyo-76 Rivers-56 Delta-31 Ebonyi-30 Gombe-28 Ondo-20 Kaduna-20 Kwara-20 Ogun-17 FCT-16 Edo-13 Abia-10 Nasarawa-9 Imo-9 Bayelsa-8 Borno-8 Katsina-8 Sokoto-3 Bauchi-3 Plateau-2
525 persons have so far lost their lives in Nigeria due to Coronavirus, the tweet said.
