Anambra 2021 gov’ship would be like clash of the titans – Sen Ekwunife

Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central) has described the governorship election in the state in 2021 as war. Sen Ekwunife said she was presenting herself as the best for the battle to remove the ruling APGA from the Anambra State Government House.

Ekwunife who is one of the aspirants on the platform of PDP, while addressing the party’s ward chairmen about her ambition, described herself as the best and most qualified to lead the battle to defeat APGA in the state. She said,

“This election is war; this is not ordinary election, we are going to battle to remove the party in power, and when you are going for such battle, you don’t need your second best, but your best. We cannot put our best on the bench.”

