LASU appointed FAO national partners for farmed catfish chain project development

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has emerged as the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO)’s national partner institute in the implementation of support for development of farmed catfish value chain project in Nigeria.

Mr Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Adekoya said that LASU also won a partial grant of up to 95,000 dollars in the process.

“LASU was selected after the FAO adjudged its bid as the best among those submitted by institutions in the country.

“The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) is the FISH4ACP project management unit for the European Union and Agrinatura FISH4ACP project (2020-2024) involving 10 Africa-Carribean-Pacific countries.

“The partnership is part of the efforts to develop food value chains that are economically, socially and environmentally sustainable across the countries,” he said.

Adekoya said that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the project decided to adopt phases approach in implementing the activities that were originally envisaged in the call.

“As a result, they awarded LASU, a partial grant up to an overall amount of 95,000 dollars as provided for in Section Three of the call for expression of interest.

“The LASU winning proposal was led by a Professor of Fisheries and the National Project Officer, Prof. Shehu Akintola; other members of the team are: Dr Sherifat Yusuff, Dr Zakariya Amoo, Mr Olusola Olabanjo and Yusuf Olabisi.

“The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, congratulated the team for the feat and urged them to work hard to see through the successful implementation of the project.

“Fagbohun pledged the support of the university to the team in their efforts on the project,” Adekoya said in a statement.

The LASU Fisheries Department, recently won a 2.5 million dollars partnership grants of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), Canada.

