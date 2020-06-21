Stop Rates Decline Further amid Sustained Demand Pressure…

In line with our expectations, CBN Hey refinanced N14.61 billion T-bills which matured via Primary market at lower rates for all maturities as investors demand for short term government debt instruments increased; stop rates for the 91-day bills fell to 1.80% (from 2.00%), the 182-day bills moderated to 2.04% (from 2.20%) and the 364-day bills decreased to 3.75% (from 4.02%).

Coupled with the matured OMO bills worth

N337.94 billion (less N140 billion worth of OMO auction), total net inflow stood at N197.94 billion.

Given the ease in financial system liquidity NIBOR moderated for most tenor buckets tracked: NIBOR for 1 month, 3 months and 6 months tenor buckets decreased to 3.39% (from 5.27%), 4.27% (from 6.18%) and 4.33% (from 6.06%) respectively.

However, overnight funds rate rose to 19.58% (from 12.58%).

Meanwhile, NITTY declined for most maturities tracked in tandem with the stop rates; hence, yields on 1 month, 6 months and 12 months maturities moderated to 1.62% (from 2.02%), 2.27% (from 2.38%) and 3.44% (from 3.64%) respectively.

However, yield on 3 months maturity rose to 2.70% (from 2.44%).

