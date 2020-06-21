Nigeria equities tanks by 1.41% amid Renewed Bearish Sentiment…

In the just concluded week, the local equities market closed negatively amid renewed profit taking activity.

Specifically, the NSE ASI plunged by 1.41% week-on-week to 24,828.75 points.

Given the renewed bearish sentiment, especially on the oil and gas stocks, three of the sub-sector gauges closed in red.

The NSE Oil/Gas index, NSE Insurance index, and the NSE Banking index declined by 4.86%, 3.11% and 3.06% to 208.65 points, 131.54 points, and 290.81 points respectively.

On a positive note, the NSE Industrial index and the NSE Consumer Goods index rose by 2.24% and 1.81% to 1,219.69 points and 432.89 points respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity was mixed as total deals and Naira votes increased by 19.58% and 3.43% to 19, 515 deals and N10.06 billion respectively. However, transaction volumes fell by 4.13% to 1.04 billion shares.

In the new week, we expect OTC bond prices to appreciate (and yields to moderate) against the backdrop of expected boost in financial system.

