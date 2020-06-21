Nigeria equities tanks by 1.41% amid Renewed Bearish Sentiment…

In the just concluded week, the local equities market closed negatively amid renewed profit taking activity.
Specifically, the NSE ASI plunged by 1.41% week-on-week to 24,828.75 points.
Given the renewed bearish sentiment, especially on the oil and gas stocks, three of the sub-sector gauges closed in red.
The NSE Oil/Gas index, NSE Insurance index, and the NSE Banking index declined by 4.86%, 3.11% and 3.06% to 208.65 points, 131.54 points, and 290.81 points respectively.
On a positive note, the NSE Industrial index and the NSE Consumer Goods index rose by 2.24% and 1.81% to 1,219.69 points and 432.89 points respectively.
Meanwhile, market activity was mixed as total deals and Naira votes increased by 19.58% and 3.43% to 19, 515 deals and N10.06 billion respectively. However, transaction volumes fell by 4.13% to 1.04 billion shares.
In the new week, we expect OTC bond prices to appreciate (and yields to moderate) against the backdrop of expected boost in financial system.
You must log in to post a comment.