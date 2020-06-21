Naira Depreciated Against USD at I&E FX Window amid Declining External Reserves…

In the just concluded week, Naira depreciated against the USD at the Investors and Exporters FX Window (I&E FXW) by 0.19% to close at N386.50/USD as external reserves declined week-on-week by 0.36% to USD36.32 billion on Thursday, June 19, 2020.

Also, NGN/USD exchange rate rose (i.e Naira depreciated) by 1.14% and 1.11% to close at N445.00/USD and N455.00/USD respectively at the Bureau De Change and the parallel (“black”) markets.

However, NGN/USD closed flat at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, at N358.51/USD, amid weekly injections of USD210 million by CBN into the foreign exchange market: USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and USD55 million was sold for invisibles.

Elsewhere, the Naira/USD exchange rate fell (i.e Naira appreciated) for most of the foreign exchange forward contracts: 2 months, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months rates decreased by 0.12%, 0.27%, 0.72% and 1.37% respectively to close at N388.75/USD, N390.27/USD, N394.02/USD and N408.37/USD respectively.

However, spot rate was unchanged at N361.00/USD; while, 1 month rates rose by 0.04% to close N387.51/USD.

In the new week, we expect the Naira to depreciate against the USD, especially at the I&E FX Window amid declining external reserves.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...