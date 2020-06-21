IGP orders deeper investigations against D’Banj’s past rape allegation

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday ordered a probe into the rape allegation against Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj, following a petition written by Seyitan Babatayo’s lawyer, Mr. Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, who accused D’banj of raping her in 2018.

In a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, an account was given of how Seyitan’s friend, Benjamin Ese in a Twitter thread early June told the story of how D’Banj allegedly raped Seyitan in a hotel in December 2018.

Rape cases on the rise despite public outcry Kano police charge 42 rape suspects to court The experience, Ese said, had caused Seyitan some trauma.

One month after Ese’s tweets, Seyitan came out publicly to present herself as the lady who was allegedly raped by D’Banj.

Dbanj, however, denied the allegations and asked Seyitan to make a public apology and also pay him N100m in damages.

On Tuesday it was claimed that Seyitan was arrested by the police and detained for over 24 hours on the order of D’banj.

Her friends claimed the officers made her delete all chats, social media posts and other vital information from her phone. A petition to remove D’Banj as a United Nations youth ambassador has been signed by almost 16,000 people.

The petition which was started on Change.org by one E. Popoola hit 15, 541 by 6:17pm yesterday and aimed to reach 25,000. It called on the UN and UN Women Africa organisations to distance themselves from his actions following an alleged sponsored kidnap of one Seyitan who accused D’Banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018.

The petitioners also asked the UN to support and lend their influence in helping Seyitan get justice. “We also call the attention of brands such as Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global and other establishments associated with Mr.

Oyebanjo to end their commercial relationship with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence,” they said.

D’banj has won several music awards, including Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007, and Best-selling African Artiste at the 2014 World Music Awards.

