Idumonza, SDP aspirant, felicitates with fathers on Father’s Day

Idumonza Isidahomhen, Social Democratic Party, SDP’s governorship aspirant in the Edo 2020 guber election, has felicitated with fathers, non fathers and would –be fathers all over the world on this 2020 Fathers Day.

In a statement released by the Idumonza Isidahomhen Campaign Council, IICC, the guber aspirant stated that the significance of Father’s Day, as a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds including father’s influence in society, is not lost in him as he is prepared, with the greatest readiness, to offer fatherly services to the good people of Edo State from November 12.

“In SDP, the responsibilities of a father to the family and society weigh heavily on SDP’s conscience. Nigerians in general and Edolites in particular should be assured that the sincerity and strength with which SDP fought to entrench sustainable democratic practice in Nigeria would be deployed to reverse the 21 years of PDP’s and APC’s inhumane treatment to families in Edo.”

Idumonza who described Edo previous administrations as “human tragedies” admonishes Edo voters to embrace SDP in the September 19 poll saying that the ‘moral failings of PDP and APC” will become history when SDP assumes office later in the year.

He however, urged fathers to be more fatherly in their approaches to domestic and public issues saying family values are the greatest strength and ingredients for development and growth “So that we can collectively achieve the desired Heart Beat State of foremost family and society values,” Idumonza advised.

