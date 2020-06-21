FG to evacuate second batch stranded Nigerians from US in July

The Federal Government is expected to evacuate the second batch of Nigerians stranded in the United States of America, USA, on Friday July 3, 2020.

The Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET509 will depart the Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey at 21.15 hrs and arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by 10.35 hrs on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Consequently, prospective evacuees have been asked to put down their names, phone numbers and contact address of their next of kins.

The evacuees are expected to pay $1,250.00 for economic class ticket while Business class for adults/children is USD 2,800.00, including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under two years.

Consideration for issuing of ticket will be done on a “first come, first served” basis. Besides, all prospective evacuees must present an original COVID-19 Negative test result that is not more than 14 days at the airport of departure and must also undergo a temperature check before boarding.

Any of intending evacuees without the stipulated test result, or with a temperature above 38 degrees centigrade or any symptoms of COVID-19, will not be allowed to board in line with the new evacuation protocol of the Presudential Task Force on Covid-19.

The Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, on behalf of the Nigerian Missions in the United States of America in a statement urged all prospective evacuees who are registered with any of the three Nigerian Missions in the USA to proceed to purchase their one way tickets through www.ethiopianairlines.com.

All prospective evacuees who purchase tickets, according to the statement are to forward the name, phone number and contact address of their Next of Kin in Nigeria to cgnny@nigeriahouse.com for confirmation.

The Consulate also noted that in accordance with the directives of the Nigerian Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all prospective evacuees must present an original COVID-19 Negative test result that is not older than 14 days at the airport of departure and must also undergo a temperature check before boarding.

Any intending evacuees without the stipulated test result, or with a temperature above 38 degrees centigrade or any symptoms of COVID-19 the statement stressed, will not be allowed to check in.

Evacuees are also to have hand sanitizers that they will be using on board and wear face masks.

