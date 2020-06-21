Ecobank Nigeria Holds 2nd Virtual Graduation Ceremony for Batch 8 Trainees

For the second time in two months, Ecobank Nigeria has hosted another set of its trainees from its state of the art academy to a virtual graduation ceremony who were automatically absolved into full time employment. The Ecobank Nigeria Management Trainees Batch 2 (EMDP 2) comprises 53 graduates who were trained at the Ecobank Nigeria Academy for 21 months. Ecobank Nigeria had in May this year organised a virtual graduation ceremony for 57 graduate trainees, the first of its kind by any bank in the country.

In his comment, the Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan reiterated that the bank’s deliberate policy to train and equip its workforce is in line with its transformation drive to make the bank the most preferred financial institution in the country, adding that it is also targeted to better serve its customers in a convenient and accessible manner particularly as the nation rebounds from the COVID19 lockdown.

According to him, Ecobank has also invested in a robust technology-based model which positions the bank to cope with current and future challenges including the provision of convenient digital banking services to customers in a seamless manner across 33 countries on the African continent.

“Our Mobile Banking app is unique as it’s a single App for the entire continent and our USSD *326# is very convenient. We have Ecobank Online for individuals; Ecobank Omniplus and EcobankOmnilite for corporate and SME clients respectively. Our Agency banking Ecobank Xpresspoints brings banking to every neighbourhood. You can open an account in minutes on our Mobile platform while our POSs and ATMs are everywhere in the country”.

Speaking further, the Managing Director encouraged the graduands to remain ethical and diligent in the delivery of the vision of the bank to become the most preferred financial services payments brand in Nigeria to support the economic development of households and growth of trade, manufacturing and commerce in Nigeria and Africa.

“Your professional journey in this bank begins today. What you become in future in this bank depends on the goals you have set for yourself. You now represent the Ecobank brand which is why you must be conscious of your actions and activities both at work and anywhere you find yourself. Let me also advise you that since you are privileged to work in this pan African and a multi- lingual financial institution, endeavour to learn at least another language. You also need to be digitally sound to fit in to the emerging global banking environment.”

Registrar/Chief Executive, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, ‘Seye Awojobi, described Ecobank as a trail blazer in the industry for hosting second digital graduation within two months. He lauded the high premium the bank places on training and building the competencies of its workforce, stressing that Ecobank has great foresight and well positioned for the new normal in the global banking arena.

Awojobi who spoke on ‘making a difference as a professional banker’ advised the graduands to have sound industry knowledge, focus on their vision, display resilience in a high-pressure environment and possess entrepreneurial mind-set to excel in the banking profession. He also harped on integrity and excellence

While assuring them of the maximum support of the Institute to help them succeed in their chosen career, he enjoined them to put to good use the top notch training offered them at the Ecobank Academy for the good of the bank, the banking sector and the economy as a whole.

“I congratulate you for choosing banking as your career. To achieve your desired success, you should imbibe the right attitude, manage your time well and focus on what is of value to you, your bank and the industry.” “You should also read wide, surround yourself with like minds, choose mentors to guide you, be ethical and display integrity n all your dealings and always strive for excellence at all times.”

Welcoming the graduands formally to the bank, Acting Head, Human Resources, Ecobank Nigeria, Kunle Adewuyi said the bank is performance based that offers an enabling and conducive environment for staff to excel to the highest level. He noted that the bank’s reward system remains a motivating factor for high performance and productivity.

He explained that the intensive Management trainee program which ran for 21 months at the Ecobank Nigeria Academy is aimed at equipping the participants ( graduates) who may be coming from non-financial and banking related academic backgrounds with the necessary skill solutions. He disclosed that the trainees were exposed to different departments and functions of the bank.

Group Head, Talent, Learning and organizations Development, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Smon Rey who represented the Group Head, Human Resources, ETI advised the graduands on the need to aspire, strive for excellence to achieve their career goals and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the pan African bank.

He emphasized collaboration and team work to excel, urging them to brace up for the future financial system post COVID-19.

