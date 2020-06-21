BREAKING: Resident doctors call-off strike

Resident doctors under the aegies of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their indefinite strike action, which started on June 15.

They acknowledged provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) in some hospitals but said there were still needs it.

The doctors also announced the Medical Residency Training funding has been included in the revised 2020 budget through the intervention of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and will be implemented as soon as the budget is assented to the President.

They however gave the Federal Government four weeks to make good its promises.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...