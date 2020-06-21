Analysts see increased electricity tariff spikes pressure on food prices as Credit to Private Sector Hits N28.67 trillion in April

Local farmers current planting season and the planned increase in electricity tariff in July, would put pressure on food and non-food prices going forward, Analysts tell Naija247news.com

Meanwhile in just concluded week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) depository corporations survey showed a 0.19% month-on-month (m-o-m) rise in Broad Money Supply (M3 money) to N35.70 trillion in April 2020.

In resulted from a 1.87% increase in Net Domestic Assets (NDA) to N29.78 trillion but partly offset by a 7.52%

decrease in Net Foreign Assets (NFA) to N5.92 trillion.

On domestic asset creation, the increase

in NDA was chiefly driven by a 2.96% m-o-m

increase in Net Domestic Credit (NDC) to N39.10 trillion.

Further breakdown of the NDC showed a

7.15% m-o-m increase in Credit to the

Government to N10.43 trillion and a 1.51% rise in Credit to the Private sector to N28.67 trillion.

On the liabilities side, the 0.19% m-o-m increase in M3 Money was driven by the 2.97% m-o-m increase in M2 Money to N31.76 trillion, but was partly neutralized by a 17.74% fall in treasury bills held by money holding sector to N3.94 trillion.

The increase in M2 was propelled by a 1.98% rise in Quasi Money (near maturing short term financial instruments) to N20.18 trillion and a 4.74% increase in Narrow Money (M1) to N11.59 trillion (of which Demand Deposits increased by 5.57% to N9.68 trillion, and currency outside banks, rose by 0.70% to N1.90 trillion).

Reserve Money (Base Money) rose sharply m-o-m by 20.70% to N12.25 trillion as Bank reserves rose significantly m-o-m by 26.61% to N9.94 trillion, accompanied by a 0.49% rise in currency in circulation to N2.31 trillion.

In another development, recently released inflation report by the National Bureau of Statistics showed a 12.40% rise in annual inflation rate for the month of May; higher than 12.34% printed in April, in line with our expectations.

The printed higher inflation rate was partly due to a rise in imported food index by 16.26% (higher than 16.24% in April) – against the backdrop of further depreciation of the Naira against the USD.

Specifically, two months moving average foreign exchange rates at the Bureau de Change and the parallel markets rose (Naira depreciated) y-o-y by 18.74% and 21.51% to N425.17/USD and N437.91/USD respectively in May 2020.

Core inflation rate also jumped to hit double-digit, 10.12% (from 9.98% in April) partly on higher transportation cost (climbed by 10.09%; from a 9.78% rise).

In the same vein, price of clothing & footwear rose by 10.39% compared to a 10.33% increase in the preceding month). Meanwhile, food inflation rate rose to 15.04% (higher than 15.03% in April).

On a monthly basis, annual inflation rate rocketed to 1.17% in May (from 1.02% in April), as imported food inflation and food inflation indicies rose by 1.27% and 1.43% respectively.

Nevertheless, despite the rising transport inflation rate which jumped by 1.03%, core inflation indices rose at a lower pace, by 0.88% (down from 0.93% recorded in April).

On the global scene, US crude oil input to refineries climbed week-on-week by 0.86% to 13.60 mb/d as at June 12, 2020 (but 21.20% lower than 17.26 mb/d as at June 14, 2019), upscaling refinery capacity utilization to 73.8% from 73.1% in the preceding week (but far from 93.9% as at June 14, 2019).

However, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) rose w-o-w by 0.22% to 539.28 million barrels (and rose by 11.80% from 482.36 million barrels as at June 14, 2019).

On a weekly basis, WTI crude rose by 9.71% to USD39.74 a barrel; also, Brent crude rose by 9.88% to USD42.25 a barrel while Bonny Light crude rose further by 2.29% to USD39.77 a barrel as at Thursday, June 18, 2020.

We expect credit to private sector and government to rise further in the coming months amid CBN palliative measures and the planned huge borrowing by FG.

