Access Bank, Ecobank Nominated for African Bank and Banker of the Year Awards 2020

Two Nigerian banks are been nominated by The organizers of the African Bankers Awards for this year’s awards and given an update on the African Banker Awards ceremony.

Three of the five banks nominated for the African Bank of the Year awards category are from Nigeria. Access Bank, Ecobank, and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc were nominated for this award category.

Similarly, the CEOs of Ecobank and Access Bank Plc, Ade Ayeyemi, and Herbert Wigwe, were both nominated for African Banker of the Year category.

According to the statement from the organizers, they have decided that this year’s event will be hosted virtually, and this will be done on the afternoon of Wednesday 26th August, the same week its longstanding patron, the African Development Bank, will be holding its annual meetings.

