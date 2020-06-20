Oguta Community Appeals to Uzodimma on Improved Security

The people of Agwa Community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have appealed to Governor Uzodimma to increase the presence of security operatives in their area as a way of warding off the activities of Fulani herdsmen.

They specifically requested that the Governor commissions a Divisional Police Headquarters which the community built for the purpose of enhancing the security of lives and property in the area.

The community made the appeal at the weekend when a delegation of Imo Council of Elders paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa, HRH, Eze (Dr.) Ignatius Asor, to commiserate with him on the death of his subject, Mr. Ozoemena Iriaka, in the hands of herdsmen recently.

The community through Eze Asor told the Imo Elders Council led by Dr. (Sir) EJK Onyewuchi that they no longer go to their farms as a result of fear of being attacked by herdsmen.

Eze Asor also told the delegation that the community habours other forms of vices like cult, rape, drug abuse, kidnapping, ritual killing, and appealed to the Governor to urgently commission the police station in their midst.

He noted that Agwa is highly populated, having three Electoral Wards and six autonomous communities, and that adequate security at the place will enhance businesses and help to guarantee safety of lives and property.

Eze Asor maintained that their greatest challenge today in Agwa is insecurity.

Earlier on arrival at the palace of the traditional ruler, Dr. Onyewuchi told the hosts that they were in the community to show sympathy and condole with them on the death of one of their sons, late Mr. Ozoemena Iriaka and to reassure them of Governor’s efforts to secure Imo State.

Dr. Onyewuchi told the people that Imo State Government and Governor Uzodimma are pained by the way their son was killed, and that his death will not be taken for granted.

He assured the people that there will not be a repeat of such in that area and appealed to them to continue to be peaceful and go about their normal business. He appealed to the youth to keep their calm, respect their elders, expect progress and development in the nearest future.

The younger brother of the deceased, Mr. Clifford Alamezie Mbakwe informed that the family and other community members no longer go to their farms because of the fear of being murdered by the herdsmen who, they suspect, hide in their farms to lay ambush on them.

He appealed for security from the state government to ward them off since they have no other means of livelihood except proceeds from farm work.

He thanked the elders and the traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa, Eze Asor that led the team to their family for the condolence visit.

Highlights of the visit were prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased, peace and progress of the family and the entire people of Agwa Community.

Imo Elders Council leadership that accompanied the Chairman to the visit were Chief Bernard Anyanwu, Deputy Chairman; Chief John Enyogasi, Okigwe; Bishop Gideon Nwaeze, native of Agwa Community; Chief Bon Ohiri, Ideato South; Evang. Rogers Ekeledo, Ikeduru; Chief Godwin Oguoma, Owerri North; and Lady Bernadette Okeke.

