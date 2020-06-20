COVID-19: Nigeria records 667 new cases, infections now 19,147

Nigeria has recorded 667 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 19,147. The

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Friday through its official Twitter handle.

Expect more COVID-19 deaths — FG Mysterious deaths: 255 died of coronavirus-related cases in Kano NCDC said that the 667 new confirmed cases were from 23 states, with six deaths as at June 19.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 281 new cases and Abia was second with 48 new infections.

Others were: Oyo (45), FCT, (38), Ogun (37), Enugu (31), Ondo (23), Plateau (21), Edo (19), Delta (18), Rivers (18), Bayelsa (17), Akwa Ibom (17), Kaduna(14), Kano (12), Bauchi (9) Gombe (4), Osun (3), Benue (3), Nasarawa (3), Kwara (3), Ekiti (2), Borno (1).

The NCDC said that till date 19,147 cases have been confirmed, 12, 079 active cases, 6581 cases treated and discharged, 108,548 samples collected and 487 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NAN reports that the health agency said over the next few weeks, it would expand its COVID-19 testing capacity using the Gene-Xpert machines, as part of the National Laboratory Testing Strategy.

NCDC, however, said that it remained committed to supporting all states in the country to test, trace and isolate. (NAN)

