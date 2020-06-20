Atiku congratulates Lamido of Adamawa on 10th anniversary

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo, on the occasion of his 10th anniversary on the throne.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku, who holds the title of Waziri of Adamawa, is the second in command in the Fombina Kingdom.

The felicitation is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Mohammed El-Yakub, Marafa Daura and Managing Director, Gotel Communication Company, on Saturday in Yola.

In the message, Atiku described the monarch as “a fountain of inspiration”.

“The Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo, is and remains a fountain of inspiration not only to his people but also to other leaders of the country.

“On this occasion of the 10th anniversary of his accenssion to the throne, I wish to underscore that the Lamido is a remarkable and knowledgeable traditional ruler.

“He earned the respect of so many because of his unifying vision and justness. “As the Waziri of Adamawa, I am not disappointed in the least that Muhammadu Barkindo has proved himself remarkably capable of stepping into the shoes of his late father.

“Ever since his appointment and installation as the Lamido of Adamawa 10 years ago, I followed his leadership style.

“I am impressed to say without any fear of contradictions that the Lamido has proven himself capable of this heavy responsibility,” the statement read.

According to him, the monarch is a modern traditional ruler with a forward-looking outlook on life and society.

The ex vice president noted that Barkindo’s exemplary leadership in public service has had an outstanding impact on both the state and his subjects.

He said: “I am proud to be one of his traditional title holders because I believe in his vision for the progress of our people and the country.

“As the Lamido celebrates his 10th anniversary on the throne, I extend to him my warmest best wishes and regards on this special occasion.

“May the Almighty Allah grant him good health and long life to continue to serve our people better and take them to higher glory.”

Barkindo was turbaned on March 18, 2010 as 12th Lamido of Adamawa. (NAN)

