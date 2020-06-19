We’ll shock Obaseki – Uzodinma

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma yesterday said the party will win the forthcoming governorship election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State had on Tuesday dumped the APC following his disqualification from participating in the party’s primary.

He is set to join the PDP.

Uzodinma who is the governor of Imo State spoke when the acting national chairman, Prince Hillard Eta, inaugurated his committee and appeal committee for the governorship primary of the party, He assured the party of the readiness of his committee to do justice to the assignment.

