Taraba council poll: APC seeks sack of TSIEC chairman, threatens to boycott poll if demands are not addressed

The leadership of the Taraba state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , have called for the immediate removal from office the chairman of the Taraba state Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC), Dr. Philip Duwe.

The leadership of the party who made this known at a press briefing which took place in Jalingo, said “we are calling on the state government to immediately remove Chief (Dr.) Philip Duwe whom we perceived to be bias, unfair and deceitful in the conduct of the affairs of elections.”

Citing the election malpractices that too place in previous councils polls in some local governments, where APC won elections but was denied victory by the Duwe, who presided over the polls, assigning him with the responsibility of conduct the forthcoming polls slated for the 30th of this month, they said would not go down well with opposition parties.

Led by it state chairman, Barrister, Tukur Ibrahim El-Sudi, the party who is presently threatening to boycott the election, said the party was not formally served a letter “forwarding a time table for local government elections.”

Piqued by the fire brigade approach being implored by SIEC, the party observed that following the ongoing lockdown in the state necessitated by Covid-19 pandemic, the party could not put it house together that would warrant the partake in the exercise.

“Suffice to say that despite the lack of proper service of the time table on APC, we started preparations for the election in earnest. Shortly thereafter, the deputy governor of Taraba state on behalf of the government of Taraba state made a state broadcast locking down the entire state as a result of the Covid-19 project saga.” He said.

The chairman who further felt sad that the party was not afford the opportunity to campaign, sells forms, screened aspirants , conduct primaries and listened to appeals, said the Duwe , has bitten more than he can chew, hence the need for the state government to as a matter of urgency “remove him from Office. ”

Observing that “all these activities are provided for in either the Taraba state local government Law 2000 (as amended) or the Taraba state independent electoral commission Law 2002 (as amended)” all the aforesaid activities, according to him are “tired to specific time frame or a reasonable time as expounded by the Law.”

Sad that the ongoing preparations for the election are being “done in favoured of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) , the party (APC) who vowed to tread all legitimate paths to stop the election from holding , said they have concluded plans not to participate in the poll pending when the election date is change and all other demands made by them are addressed.

When reached for comment, the chairmen of the TSIEC, who said about seventeen registered political parties have signified their intentions to parts in the exercise, said the Commission have fashioned out plans to prevent a level play ground for all the candidates irrespective of party differences

