God’s anger responsible for APC’s woes – Fayose

By
Elijah Bosun
-
0
6

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described the crisis being faced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a show of God’s anger against the party for its role and that of its government in impoverishing Nigerians, promoting election rigging and looking the other way while Nigerians are being killed in their thousands.

Fayose, who was reacting to the APC crisis, said “the party has been displaying power arrogance and treating Nigerians with contempt.

This is just the beginning, their matters will be made worse with time.” In a statement yesterday, by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said for Nigeria to return to the path of progress that it was before the APC took over power, “more confusion will still hit the party till it goes into oblivion.”

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram
SHARE
Previous articleWe’ll shock Obaseki – Uzodinma
Next articleHow APC can resolve its internal crisis – Acting nat’l chair
Elijah Bosun
Elijah Bosun has a been a Naija247news News Digital staff reporter since 2012.She has extensively reported from North West regions of Nigeria, which includes war zones of Nigeria’s Boko Haram Capital, Maiduguri, Borno and Kano and other Northern regions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.