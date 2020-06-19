God’s anger responsible for APC’s woes – Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described the crisis being faced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a show of God’s anger against the party for its role and that of its government in impoverishing Nigerians, promoting election rigging and looking the other way while Nigerians are being killed in their thousands.

Fayose, who was reacting to the APC crisis, said “the party has been displaying power arrogance and treating Nigerians with contempt.

This is just the beginning, their matters will be made worse with time.” In a statement yesterday, by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said for Nigeria to return to the path of progress that it was before the APC took over power, “more confusion will still hit the party till it goes into oblivion.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...