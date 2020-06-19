Giadom must act as APC national chairman for 2 weeks – Court insists

An FCT High Court has approved an application for Victor Giadom to function as acting national chairman of the APC for two weeks.

Justice Samira Umar Bature yesterday granted an ex parte application by the APC National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu seeking to extend an earlier order of the court on March 16, which made an interim order for Giadom to act pending “a validly convened National Executive Committee or pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed (whichever comes first.”

“Consequently, and in line with Rule No. 5 of the COVID-19 Practice Directions of the FCT High Court, 2020, the order of this court made on the 16th day of March, 2020 is hereby extended for a period of two (2) weeks,” the judge said.

The application, which was brought by Salihu’s counsel Wole Afolabi Esq, joins the Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Waziri Bulama and the APC as defendants in the matter.

However, Salihu has distanced himself from the new court order,saying he was not a party to it.

In a telephone interview, he said there was no way he would have been part of the order when he was at a meeting of the party’s stakeholders from the North East when the decision was reached to nominate and endorse Architect Waziri Bulama as the acting national secretary of the party.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...