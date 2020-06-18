Ndigbo in Lagos strategise for 2023

Ndigbo in Lagos State have appointed executives to work towards ensuring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) gets a better outing in 2023.

Leader Jude Idimogu, who represents Oshodi/Isolo II State Constituency, has begun mass mobilisation and sensitisation of all Igbo in Lagos on the importance of belonging to the ruling party.

He named 40 members of the group and some committed leaders as executive members of Ndigbo in APC, who were mandated to embark on grassroots sensitisation and mobilisation of Ndigbo in Lagos to ensure victory for the party in subsequent elections.

Membership of the executive cuts across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas, under the chairmanship of Chief Ernest Nwamkpa and Vice Chairman Chief Uba Chukwubunna.

Others are Comrade Temple Mba (Secretary); Christopher Okonkwo (Assistant Secretary); Mrs Vivian Obi (Woman Leader); Amaka Njoku (Assistant Woman Leader) and Ikenna James (Youth Leader).

