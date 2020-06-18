Local Bourse Declines by 0.16% amid Renewed Bearish Activity

as NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain…

The Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.16% amid renewed profit taking activity even as the Exchange printed 9 gainers as against 10 losers at the close of trading session.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI rose to 7.11%.

Two of the five prominent indices tracked closed in red; the NSE Banking and NSE Consumer Goods declined by 0.05% and 1.83% respectively as investors booked profit on shares of ACCESS and NB.

Hence, their respective shares prices fell by 9.52% and 0.73%.

On the flip side, the NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas rose by 1.21% and 0.43% respectively while the NSE Industrial index was flattish.

Meanwhile, market activity was weak as the volume and value of stocks traded dipped by 35.63% and 18.39% to 0.17 billion units and N2.2 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; however, NITTY declined for most maturities amid demand pressure.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond declined for most maturities tracked.

