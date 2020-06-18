Buhari meets Service Chiefs over worsening insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-doors meeting with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sources tell Naija247news that the Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, arrived at the villa at 08:50 and proceeded straight to the Council Chambers.

President Buhari joined the meeting at 09:00 and the meeting immediately went into a closed session. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), others attending the meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi.

Others are; Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr Yusuf Bichi.

The meeting is expected to discuss the rising insecurity in the country.

Nigeria has witnessed an increase in crime especially in the Northern part of the country in the last few months as Boko Haram Terrorists and bandits carried out killing spree in communities at will.

Last week, multiple attacks by bandits on many villages in three local government areas of Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume in Katsina State led to the death of over 60 people.

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, confirmed that 81 civilians were buried following the attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of the state on Tuesday 9th June, 2020.

Recent Boko Haram insurgents killed at least 69 persons at Foduma Kolomaiya village, 11 kilometres away from Gazaure town of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists reportedly went back to the village the next day and inflicted more havoc on the people.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who visited the village, said he was devastated.

As a result of the spike in attacks, youths this week protested in Katsina, asking for the resignation of President Buhari and the governor of the state, Aminu Bello Masari.

The youths, under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, said that the federal government and the North West state governors had failed to tackle the spate of killings by bandits in the region.

Similar protest was launched in Niger State where the protesters called for action by the federal government to stem the rising insecurity.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...