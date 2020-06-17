Sanwo-Olu reconstitutes boards of security, equipment trust fund

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the reconstitution of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

A statement signed on behalf of the Governor by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile explained that the new board appointments, which take immediate effect were necessitated by the vacancies in the two organisations.

The Governor thanked the previous members of the two Boards for their meritorious and conscientious service to the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated and thanked the new members for accepting to serve their state and help improve on the achievements of their predecessors.

The new members, Sanwo-Olu said, were carefully chosen based on records of excellence in their chosen fields.

Membership of LSETF board is a four-year tenure.

The new boards’ compositions are as follows:

Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)

Mrs Bola Adesola Chairman

Mr Sinai Bolade Daranijo Member

Mrs Tatiana Mousalli-Nouri Member

Mr Segun Ojelade Member

Ms Kofo Durosinmi-Etti Member

Mr Idris Olorunimbe Member

Mr Ronald Chagoury Jnr. Member

Mrs Abisoye Tejumola EXECUTIVE SECRETARY

