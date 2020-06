President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 12 new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, issued a statement in Abuja on Tuesday that disclosed the appointment.

The statement, which was signed on behalf of the Head of Service by the Director, Communications Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, said the swearing-in and deployment of the new permanent secretaries will be announced in due course.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries and their states are: Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido, Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio, Cross River; Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Ardo Babayo Kumo, Gombe and Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, Anambra.

The rest are: Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi, Oyo; Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mohammed Aliyu Ganda, Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Abia and Tarfa Yerima Peter Adamawa.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...