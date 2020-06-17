Popular radio host, Dan Foster confirmed dead

Popular radio presenter, Dan Foster is dead. It was gathered that Foster died at a Lagos medical facility.

APC asks Etta to act for ‘Acting Chairman’ Ajimobi Dexamethasone not approved for COVID-19 treatment yet — NCDC Many celebrities have taken to twitter to pay tribute to the OAP popularly known as the ‘Big Dawg’.

The former host of ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’ Frank Edoho wrote: “I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year.

“How can I overcome this unending melancholy. Rest in Peace, dear Friend.”

Others also described how impactful Foster’s artistry was on their lives. “Dan Foster’s voice was a huge part of my growing up. His voice on Cool FM.

His playfulness. His kindness. Long before I saw what he looked like, his voice communicated his personality in a way no picture needed to. This one is one loss too many. This is a really sad day.”

@Omojuwa wrote. Foster was also one of the judges on Idols West Africa series alongside Dede Mabiaku and Ghanaian Abrewa Nana in 2007.

He worked with Cool FM between year 2000 to 2009 before he joined Inspiration FM and later City FM. He was married with three children.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...