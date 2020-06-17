The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Deputy National Chairman, South of the party, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the acting national chairman.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that the decision became imperative following the Appeal Court judgement that upheld the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

He stated: “Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...