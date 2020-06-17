I will teach Oshiomhole lesson in Edo, says Wike

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu described yesterday’s suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole by an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, as a big relief to the party.

This is coming as the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike has said that he has agreed to help his counterpart in Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to teach Oshiomhole a lesson in the state.

have agreed to help Obaseki teach Oshiomhole a lesson in Edo State. Oshiomhole should go and ask Amaechi how far," Wike tweeted yesterday.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Okechukwu said: “its good riddance to bad rubbish. One is vindicated, as I had maintained that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was no more a valid chairman of our great party. That out of narcissism he glossed over his valid suspension by his ward executive and with culture of impunity failed to adhere to the provisions of APC Constitution”.

