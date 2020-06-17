Nigeria’s naira eases 6.2% against dollar on official window

ABUJA – Nigeria’s naira eased by 6.2% against the U.S. dollar on the official market on Wednesday after the government moved to converge its multiple exchange rate regime, traders said.

The naira opened for trade at 385 per dollar on the market, supported by the central bank. It closed at 361 at its previous close, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Traders said the government wants to generate more naira in exchange for dollars it earns from the sale of crude oil, Nigeria’s main export and sought to converge the currency to the over-the-counter spot market, where its trades more weakly.

The naira has been hitting new lows on the black and over-the-counter spot markets since March after the central bank adjusted its official rate, implying a 15% devaluation.

In a finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed said the government would seek to unify the exchange rates to generate more naira from its foreign inflows and manage the rate in a sustainable manner.

It would also direct oil firms to sell dollars to the central bank as opposed to the state-owned petroleum corporation NNPC, Ahmed said, adding that the government would deregulate petroleum prices as part of measures to safeguard oil revenues.

The policies will be implemented over a 12 month period, the document said.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has operated a multiple exchange rate regime used by the central bank to manage pressure on the naira. But dollar shortages have plagued the economy after the coronavirus-induced oil price crash slashed government revenues and weakened the local currency.

The naira was quoted at 452 on the black market on Wednesday, while the longest five-year currency futures contract quoted it at 578.69.

