For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the country has recorded 31 deaths, the highest death toll in a single day, raising the number from 424 to 455 deaths in the last 24 hours.

It has also recorded 490 new cases of the virus, bringing to 17,148 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 142 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 60, Bayelsa 54, Rivers 39, Delta 37, Oyo 30, Kaduna 26, Imo 23, Enugu 19, Kwara 17, Gombe 11, Ondo 10, Bauchi eight, Ogun seven, Borno six, while Benue recorded one case.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 17,148 cases of COVID-19. 5,623 persons have been discharged, while 455 persons have died.

