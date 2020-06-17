Megaband 97.3 FM, Owerri Donates Haching Equipment to Imo State Government

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Megaband 97.3 FM, a popular Owerri-based radio station, Chief Lambert Ibe has donated a poultry hatching and incubating equipment worth millions of Naira to the Imo State Government.

The equipment was donated as part of the radio station’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and principally, to ensure the enhancement of livestock production in the state following the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development recently by His Excellency, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Governor.

Receiving the equipment at a brief ceremony at the Ministry of Livestock Development, the Commissioner, Hon. (Lady) Obiageri Ajoku commended Megaband 97.3 FM CEO and assured that the facility will be put to good use in the interest of the state.

Mrs. Ajoku enumerated the challenges which her ministry faces as a new one and commended Chief Ibe for his well thought-out gift which she said will not only enhance egg productivity but trigger job opportunities and revenue generation when installed and put to use.

Mrs. Ajoku said the equipment will reduce the cost of travelling outside Imo State to hatch and incubate eggs for chicks production.

The Commissioner however called on other Imolites who are desirous of development of the state in line with the vision of Governor Uzodimma to emulate the foresight of Chief Ibe.

Earlier, Chief Ibe maintained that he believes in the three “R” Mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery of Governor Uzodimma and was poised to support in his own little way to ensure the success of the administration.

Oguwike Nwachuku

CPS/Media Adviser to Executive Governor of Imo State

June 16, 2020

Pictures:

A: Staff of Ministry of Livestock Development standing after the presentation of hatching and incubating equipment

B: Chief Lambert Ibe (left) presenting the equipment to the Commissioner, Hon. (Lady) Obiageri Ajoku at the Ministry of Livestock Development, State Secretariat Complex

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...