Lagos Mortgage Board disowns all property agents linked to ‘LagosHoms’

The Lagos State Mortgage Board ( LagosHoms) has issued a statement dissociating itself from any and all property agents engaged in the sale of its ‘LagosHoms’ housing units.

According to the statement, “For the avoidance of doubt LagosHoms is not in collaboration with any property agents and in particular ‘Absorlant Properties’.

“ The Board deals directly with interested parties.”

The statement warned that the prices for the homes in Lateef Jakande Estate, Igando remain as approved by Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and advertised on its website: www.lagoshoms.gov.ng as; 3 bedrooms N10 million not N15 million; 2 bedrooms N7.5 million not N10 million; 1 bedrooms N5 million not 8 million.

